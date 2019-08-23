Swansea businesses urged to support city centre recycling initiative

Environmental charity Hubbub is urging local businesses to sign up to Swansea #InTheLoop, a new campaign to improve on-the-go recycling rates in the city centre.

Backed by a range on national brands and retailers, the campaign is being run in partnership with Swansea City Council, and will launch as a five-month pilot in September, aiming to increase recycling levels.

It will introduce a new look for recycling points across the city and engaging communications activities to educate and inspire people to recycle in the right way.

Gavin Ellis, Co-founder and Director of Hubbub, said: “Wales is already well-known for its high recycling rates, with the country ranking second in the world for recycling household waste after Germany.”

“One area that still needs improving is recycling when out and about, which is why we’re launching this campaign in Swansea in partnership with Swansea City Council.”

“The success of this initiative will rely on all those who live and work in the city centre knowing about the new opportunities to recycle, so we’re calling on any city centre business keen on demonstrating their commitment to recycling and waste reduction to get in touch.”

Cllr Mark Thomas, Cabinet Member for Environment and Infrastructure Management at Swansea Council, said: “Recycling does not only involve recycling household waste in your own home.”

“We already work with many local businesses in Swansea to provide commercial waste recycling services so businesses can recycle more in the workplace. Anything more that can be done to capture more waste for recycling and divert it away from landfill should be welcomed and taken advantage of.”