Tarkett and Aquafil close the loop on carpet tiles

Tarkett has announced that it is closing the loop on commercial carpet tiles in Europe thanks to a pioneering partnership with Aquafil.

It is the result of an intensive collaboration over recent years, going beyond the traditional customer and supplier relationship.

The two companies presented the step towards circular economy at Tarkett’s carpet tile facility in Waalwijk, the Netherlands, and its unique recycling centre creates two streams of materials that can be recycled and transformed into high-quality resources for new products.

Tarkett has developed breakthrough technology at this facility and is now able to separate the two principal components of carpet tiles, yarn and backing, while retaining more than 95 per cent yarn purity.

The level of purity is vital in ensuring that the PA6 yarn can be recycled by Aquafil and later transformed into regenerated ECONYL nylon yarn.

In addition, Tarkett has increased its capacity in Waalwijk to produce its EcoBase carpet tile backing to meet customers’ growing demand.

Overall, 100 per cent of an EcoBase-backed carpet tile with PA6 is recyclable, and the PA6 yarn and backing can be recycled without loss of quality.

Tarkett has invested around €15 million in this set of initiatives aimed at closing the loop on carpet tiles in Europe.

Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett, said: “Technological innovation now makes it possible to multiply the life cycles of building materials. Together with Aquafil, we are accelerating our circular economy journey and leading our industry’s progress in carpet recycling.”

“This is a fundamental step forward in maximising the value of materials and preventing carpet tiles from being incinerated or sent to landfill. Truly closing the loop on flooring is a key driver of Tarkett’s strategy to preserve natural resources and protect the environment.”