Tesco launches in-store bottle return scheme

Tesco's reverse vending machine Tesco

Tesco has launched a reverse vending scheme in some of its stores in a bid to make it simpler for customers to recycle their plastic bottles.

The in-store recycling machines are being trialled in its Borehamwood, Swansea, Edinburgh, Manchester and Birminghamstores and will pay out 10p in the form of a money-off coupon for every bottle returned.

The implementation of the machines is part of Tesco’s latest initiatives to increase reuse and recycle plastic packaging and is part of its commitment to move to a closed-loop system.

This week the supermarket chain will also allow customers to reuse their own multi-use plastic containers when they buy meat, cheese or fish from deli and fish counters in UK stores.

Instead of using single-use plastic bags to package such items, products will be weighed and wrapped in recyclable paper then placed inside the customer’s container with the price label placed on the paper.

Earlier this year Tesco announced its intention to simplify the number of materials it used in packaging to help improve the ease and rate of recyclability.

It also highlighted the challenges of having different collection schemes in different local authority areas making it costly and confusing for customers to recycle.

It has called on Government to introduce a consistent, nation-wide approach to recycling.

Jason Tarry, UK and ROI CEO said: “We are already committed to eliminating single use plastic wherever we can and make recycling simpler for customers. Today is another step in that direction

“However, we know that it is going to take retailers, manufacturers and government to work together to make progress. We would urge the government to move to a single, nationwide approach to waste collection that makes it much easier for people to recycle.”