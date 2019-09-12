Thérèse Coffey leaves DEFRA to join DWP

Thérèse Coffey has been appointed as Secretary of State for the Department of Work and Pensions, following the resignation of Amber Rudd.

Coffey was previously Minister of State at DEFRA, from July 2019, and before than the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at DEFRA, from July 2016.

Rudd left her role at the DWP over disagreements over Brexit.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, she said: “I joined your Cabinet in good faith; accepting that ‘no deal’ had to be on the table, because it was the means by which we would have the best chance of achieving a new deal to leave on October 31st.”

“However, I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the Government’s main objective.”

Coffey’s successor will be announced in due course.