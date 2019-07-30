Theresa Villiers appointed new Environment Secretary in Defra reshuffle

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named Theresa Villiers as the new Environment Secretary, replacing Michael Gove.

She previously served as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from September 2012 until July 2016, and was Minister of State for Transport from May 2010 until September 2012.

Villiers is strongly pro-Brexit, and has a mixed record when voting on climate change measures.

In 2015 she voted against a bill to set a target for the amount of carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases produced in the UK, and is in support of fracking for shale gas, and a badger cull.

She said: “I have championed a number of the issues covered by the department, including animal welfare and improved air quality.”

“My new responsibilities will therefore complement many of my local campaigns in my constituency, such as protecting our green spaces. I am already hard at work prepared for Defra questions in Parliament.”

Meanwhile, Thérése Coffey remains within Defra, moving from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State to the Minister of State.

George Eustice also stays at Defra, continuing his role as a second Minister for State which he has held since May 2015, with former Mayor of London candidate Zac Goldsmith appointed as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.

Lord Gardiner of Kimble remains as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Rural Affairs and Biosecurity.