TOMRA spotlights the removal of flame-retardant plastics from WEEE waste streams

TOMRA has given a presentation at IERC 2019 to share its specialised knowledge of materials-recovery from electrical and electronic waste (WEEE).

With legislation prohibiting the re-use of plastics containing brominated flame retardants (BFRs), TOMRA explained how combining the company’s near infrared and x-ray technology enables the removal of up 98 per cent of plastics containing BFRs from mixed plastic waste streams.

Judit Jansana, Head of TOMRA Sorting Iberia and part of the Metal Expert Group at TOMRA Sorting Recycling, said: “Now that plastics waste can no longer be shipped to China and simply forgotten about, there is growing demand from recyclers for pre-separated polymers that are BFR-free.”

“IERC 2019 was the perfect venue for TOMRA to spotlight how its Autosort and X-Tract machines can achieve this with remarkably high efficiency.”

The Autosort machine starts the sorting process by using near infrared technology to separate the input of mixed polymers, typically from IT and household appliances, into polymer fractions.

Every fraction is then passed separately through TOMRA’s X-Tract machine, which can separate BFR polymers from BFR-free polymers.

This technology is independent of the colour of the input plastics, meaning black plastic is not an issue.