UK to lead global innovation in sustainable plastics in drive to net zero

New forms of packaging and plastic made from plants, wood chippings, and food waste could be a step closer, thanks to new business and government investment.

Business are expected to jointly invest up to £149 million, alongside a £60 million government investment, to help to move away from single-use plastics.

The funding could be used to find ways to cut waste in the supply chain, develop new business models, and create new sustainable recyclable materials.

This could include using plants instead of oils to make plastic, which will help reduce their carbon impact.

This forms parts of the government’s Clean Growth Challenge, and follows the UK becoming the first major economy to legislate to end its contribution to global warming by 2050.

Greg Clark, the Business Secretary, said: “We have all seen the enormous damage being caused by single-use plastics across the world. The race is on to develop new effective and practical solutions to end the scourge of single use plastics, helping protect our planet for future generations.”

“We have put a record level of research and development investment at the heart of our Industrial Strategy, investing to support our best minds and businesses in developing the solutions and industries of tomorrow.”

“This government and business co-investment clearly demonstrates that when it comes to cutting plastic pollution there is a shared ambition. This is unique opportunity for our world-leading businesses and innovators to develop the materials of the future with the potential to transform our economy as well as our environment.”