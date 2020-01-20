UKRI launches research challenge to fight against unsustainable plastics

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has launched two new competitions to develop smarter plastics that are greener, safer, and more easily recyclable, to combat waste plastic.

Up to £8 million in funding will help researchers develop recycling systems that can cope with rising volumes of recyclable materials and enable academics to analyse how package design impacts consumer behaviour, which could help businesses design and produce greener packaging that still appeals to consumers.

The two new competitions follow on from two previous competitions launched in December 2019, and all form part of the Smart Sustainable Packaging challenge, which aims to make plastics greener rather than replacing the material.

Science Minister Chris Skidmore said: “We have reached a critical point when it comes to saving our planet from the plague of plastic pollution. Tackling climate change is this government’s priority and we were the first major economy to legislate for net zero emissions by 2050.”

“The UKRI competitions will help further the development of greener plastics that are safe, clean, and recyclable, transforming plastic packaging and production now and far into the future.”

Paul Davidson, Challenge Director of the Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge, said: “Plastic is a major part of our lives and as we all become greener, the calls to move away from plastic to preserve the planet have become louder. Our challenge and the government’s strategy for clean growth offers an alternative.”

“We will seek ways to ensure continued use of safe, clean, and easily-recyclable plastic. This will boost productivity and prevent disruption to business and consumers. Industrial and academic cooperation is a vital part of this process to being these ideas to market.”