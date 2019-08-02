Unilever threatens to sell off brands that do not contribute positively to society

Unilever has warned it may sell off brands that hurt the planet or society, with brands include Marmite and Magnum thought to be vulnerable.

Unilever has tasked its marketers with devising sustainable business plans for its portfolio of key brands, and some will have to change their strategies to remain part of the group.

Chief Executive Alan Jope, said: “Can these brands figure out how to make society or the planet better in a way that lasts for decades?”

Unilever sees companies such as Dove, Hellmann’s, and Sunsik as its trophy sustainable brands, and they are growing much faster than the rest of the business, while also accounting for over half of the groups £46 billion in sales last year.

Via The Guardian