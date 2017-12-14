University students decorate tree with plastic beach litter

× Expand Bangor University's Christmas Tree Bangor University's Christmas Tree. Image courtesy of thebangoraye.com

Students at the University of Bangor, North Wales, have decorated a Christmas Tree with plastics and waste materials collected from beach cleans in the area.

The decorations were made as part of a project organised by the International Student Support Office to raise awareness on environmental issues, sustainability and wellbeing among

students.

Each decoration on the Tree is created from the litter found on the beach cleans. It is hoped they will highlight the problem and the effect on the area’s coastlines through educational messaging and communications.