Valpak and RECOUP join for #sortitout programme

Plastics recycling charity RECOUP and environmental compliance firm Valpak have joined forces to deliver a programme direct to schools that will equip schools with adequate knowledge when it comes to plastics recycling.

Pupils from Diss High School in Norfolk took part in recycling games to help them understand what they can recycle locally, and the journey plastic packaging takes once it is recycled.

Steve Gough, CEO of Valpak, said: “Plastics are on everyone’s mind at the moment, and these workshops do an amazing job at helping the children to understand how plastics are made, how to identify the different types, and to give them ideas on how to keep plastic packaging out of the natural environment by recycling.”

“We have supplied a dedicated bin to collect plastic bottles, so the pupils can recycle easily at school.”

Anne Hitch, Citizen and Stakeholder Engagement Manager at RECOUP, said: “It was encouraging to have so many questions and so much input from the students, and they were really keen to understand what happens to plastics packaging when recycled.”

“We are delighted to be able to work with Valpak to deliver this message direct to young consumers and are looking forward to seeing the results of the ongoing input by the student recycling ambassadors.”