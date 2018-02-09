VEKA to invest £8million in advanced UK recycling plant

× Expand VEKA VEKA opened the first PVC-U recycling plant in Europe at Behringen, Germany in 1993. This year the company will open the most advanced plant of its type in Europe, at Wellingborough.

VEKA Recycling is set to build what it says will be “the most advanced recycling plant in Europe” for the recycling of PVC-U door and window profiles.

Located at Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, an £8 million investment will build a facility ready to accept and convert UK virgin and post consumer windows into re-usable polymer.

The Wellingborough plant will be the third such facility to be built by VEKA Umwelttechnik GmbH, the specialist recycling subsidiary of the VEKA AG Group, of which VEKA Recycling Ltd is a wholly owned division.

The company has pioneered PVC-U recycling in Europe with its first plant opening in Behringen, Germany in 1993. A further facility was opened in France in 2006.

The company says this latest plant in the UK will enable it to fully re-process PVC-U profiles to be returned for re-manufacture as new products including window profiles, sills and trims, as well as a range of products as diverse as cable management and construction products.

Rubber, metals and other impurities will all be separated from the PVC-U to enable re-manufacture as part of the most sophisticated process of its type installed anywhere in Europe. The combined capacity of the three plants will exceed 100,000 tonnes of PVC-U windows a year.

Speaking for VEKA Recycling Ltd the company’s Managing Director, Tony Cattini said: “This is a real-world commitment by the VEKA Group towards the UK and recognition of the continued importance of the market post-Brexit.”

Simon Scholes, Commercial Director added: “The Wellingborough plant will be built from scratch to take advantage of the latest recycling technologies that will give us the ability to produce the highest quality polymer for use in a range of construction products, including brand new window and doorframe profiles.

“We will have the ability to promote and deliver PVC-U windows as truly sustainable at a time when plastic generally is under close scrutiny and to make the most of what is a tremendous resource.”