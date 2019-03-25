Veolia launches new services designed to achieve compliance with the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting scheme

Veolia has launched a new range of energy services to help organisations achieve compliance with the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) scheme that comes into force on 1st April 2019.

Designed to help cut energy use and carbon emissions, the services include a wide range of monitoring, auditing, reporting, and energy efficiency recommendations which are backed on site implementation using Veolia’s energy teams.

Set to replace the Carbon Reduction Commitment (CRC) scheme, the SECR will build on existing mandatory greenhouse gas emissions reporting requirements that already apply to UK quoted companies under the Companies Act 2006 Regulations 2013, as well as the Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme Regulations 2014.

To achieve compliance with the SECR regulations Veolia can provide consolidation of energy consumption for a company including scope 1 and 2 emissions, and optional scope 3 emissions, calculation of the equivalent carbon emissions in relation to energy consumption and relevant intensity ratio, energy efficiency auditing to define energy conservation measures, and reporting on carbon emissions and energy conservation measures.

The new services add to Veolia’s existing range of services designed specifically to implement cost effective energy efficiency measures that reduce carbon emissions, take action on efficient energy utilisation, and move towards carbon neutrality.

Richard Kirkman, Veolia’s Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, said: “Achieving compliance is not only key to business success but more importantly gives a route to reduce energy use, cut carbon emissions, and deliver real cost savings.”

“Enabling business to become more sustainable, and helping deliver real gains for their bottom line, is a key factor and our energy services play a major role in meeting these aims.”

“By delivering guaranteed results that reduce both carbon emissions and build long-term energy resilience, we can help to lower carbon footprint and meet climate change targets.”