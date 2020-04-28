Viridor shares plans for new polymer recycling plant in Scotland

× Expand Viridor Dunbar

Recycling and waste management firm, Viridor, is sharing proposed plans for its new polymer recycling plant in Scotland via a virtual exhibition.

Originally intended as a consultation process with drop-in sessions for the local community, the movement restrictions for public safety because of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the details being shared online instead.

The virtual exhibition provides visual details of the proposed new plant, based in Dunbar in East Lothian, which will put up to 85,000 tonnes of recycled plastic back into the circular economy annually once established.

Like its new plastics reprocessing plant being built at Avonmouth, near Bristol, Viridor's new polymers facility at Dunbar would receive low-carbon heat and power generated from non-recyclable waste at its adjacent energy recovery facility.

Dunbar ERF generates 258GWh of energy - enough to continuously power the equivalent of 70,656 homes – and up to 10MW of heat.

Earlier this year, Viridor briefed its Dunbar Community Liaison Group about its intention to begin a planning application process with East Lothian Council.

The company advised members that this process would pave the way for a polymers reprocessing facility to be built at Viridor Dunbar.

A Viridor spokesperson said: “Our plans are designed to help Scotland deliver its ambitious climate change and circular economy targets.

"Scotland’s goal is to ensure that recyclable materials consumed here are retained within a Scottish circular economy.

"To achieve this, Scotland will need companies like Viridor to invest in recycling infrastructure, such as the facility we are proposing.

“Dunbar represents an excellent opportunity to co-locate a new polymers reprocessing plant with Dunbar ERF.

"In this way, the country will be able to achieve both its resource and energy efficiency goals.”

Residents and stakeholders can find out more about Viridor’s plans by visiting the virtual exhibition at www.viridor.consultationonline.co.uk between Friday 24 April and Friday 8 May 2020 to find out more and provide feedback on the plans.