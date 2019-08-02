Waitrose Unpacked refillables test to launch in more shops after positive response in Oxford

Waitrose & Partners is to extend its Unpacked test in Oxford beyond the original end date of August 18th, and has committed to introducing elements of the concept into three more shops by the end of the year, after an overwhelmingly positive response.

The retailer transformed its Botley Road shop in June, taking more than 200 products out of their packaging to test how customers might be prepared to shop differently, with the aim of saving thousands of tonnes of unnecessary plastic.

The test, now into its ninth week, set out to get as much feedback as possible, as more than 7,000 customers have provided comments through in store feedback, customers interviews, and online.

While the original 11-week test has not yet finished, the findings so far have given the supermarket confidence that the concept can be a success elsewhere.

Waitrose will introduce the Unpacked test into three more shops selected so it can be include as part of already-planned refurbishments this year in Cheltenham, Abingdon, and Wallingford.

Tor Harris, Head of CSR for Waitrose & Partners, said: “The reaction to Waitrose Unpacked has been incredible with the invaluable feedback from thousands of customers giving us the confidence that they are prepared to change how they shop with us.”

“We are keen to take the Unpacked concept forward and these additional tests will help us achieve this as well as understand its commercial viability. Through working with our customers and suppliers we will continue to learn and develop ideas which have the potential to be rolled out more widely.”