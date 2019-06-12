Wales accepts Committee on Climate Change 95 per cent emissions reduction target

Wales will accept the Committee on Climate Change recommendation for a 95 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and go further with an ambition to reach net-zero, Minister for Environment, Energy, and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths has confirmed.

In response to a request from the Welsh, Scottish, and UK Governments to reassess the UK’s long-term emissions target, the Committee on Climate Change published its ‘Net Zero- the UK’s contribution to global warming’ in May.

By aiming to reach net-zero, the Welsh Government will be the only Government considering going beyond the CCC’s recommendations.

The Welsh Government will bring regulations to the Assembly next year to amend the existing 2050 target and amend Wales’ interim targets and carbon budgets as necessary.

In March, the Welsh Government published its low carbon plan containing detailed sector-by-sector emissions profiles and 100 policies and proposal to achieve a low-carbon Wales.

Soon, afterwards, the Minister declared a climate emergency to strengthen and galvanise climate change action at home and internationally.

Griffiths said: “I would like to thank the Committee on Climate Change for their advice. We are committed to delivering the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions required to make our contribution to a net zero target for the UK.”

“Achievement of these targets would mean the UK ends its contribution to global warming within 30 years and fulfils our commitments under the Paris Agreement.”

“Therefore, I am accepting the CCC’s recommendation for a 95 per cent reduction in Wales. But I want to go further and today I am declaring our ambition to bring forward a target for Wales to achieve net zero emissions no later than 2050/”

“In order to identify opportunities for even more rapid decarbonisation in Wales I will work closely with the CCC and other stakeholders.”

“It is vitally important that the UK Government ensures the costs and benefits of moving to net-zero are spread fairly across the UK, including support for vulnerable workers and consumers.”

“It is equally important where the main levers remain with the UK Government, it considers how its policy aimed at decarbonising the economy would impact on our ability in Wales to deliver our challenging target.”

“The CCC advice recognised the need for a collective approach across the UK. I agree that any UK target can only be achieved if all Governments in the UK work more closely on the issue.”

“That is why I have requested a meeting with my UK and Scottish counterparts to discuss how we will rise to the challenge of climate change together.”