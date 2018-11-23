Wales announces eight new projects to help ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’

× Expand Recycling

Wales’ Environment Minister has confirmed eight new projects across the country that will encourage citizens to ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ their waste.

The new projects, worth a total £5.4million, will be completed in the 2018/2019 financial year across both counties in the North and South of Wales.

The new initiatives include improvements to facilities to repair or refurbish unwanted items, as well as preparing them for reuse.

There will also be a pilot projects in Pembrokeshire that will see new recycling facilities established in 24 schools across the county, to both encourage onsite recycling and to encourage pupils to dispose of waste correctly.

Funding will also be given to improving waste collection facilities in the counties of Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent.

Environment Minister, Hannah Blythyn, explained: “One of the best ways to reduce waste is to repair and refurbish items so they can be reused and some of these projects will improve facilities to enable this. We’re also investing in a pilot schools project to reduce waste and instil good habits from a young age.

“Where materials can’t be re-used, the next best method is to recycle, so we’re also investing in the machinery to better manage recyclable items.”

The Minister said she hoped the range of new projects will not only help reduce waste in the coming years, but lead to a cultural change in the longer term, helping Wales achieve its ambition to become a ‘Zero Waste Nation’ by 2050.