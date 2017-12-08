Wales’ Environment Minister congratulates super-recycler school

× Expand Recycle 4 Wales The children at Blaengwrch Primary

A primary school in Wales that saw 100 percent of its pupils participate in a home recycling challenge over the summer has been congratulated by the Welsh Government.

Minister for Environment, Hannah Blythyn, praised children at Blaengwrach Primary, located in Neath, Port Talbot, for their commitment to responsible waste management.

Developed by Recycle for Wales and Wastebuster, the ‘Home Recycling Challenge’ aimed to educate pupils about what can be recycled in their homes and the benefits of recycling.

”Wales leads the rest of the UK with a 64 percent recycling rate and it’s fantastic to see young people demonstrate so much enthusiasm towards recycling. If we are going to achieve our ambition of a 70 percent recycling rate by 2025 it is vital our future generations are on board,” commented the Minister.

Pupils were given a take-home worksheet to find out what can be recycled from around the home by using a ‘Recycling Locator’ and schools were ranked by the percentage of pupils that returned the completed worksheet.

In total, 59 Welsh schools registered to undertake activity. The winning school was selected at random from the twelve schools across the UK that had 100 per cent of their pupils submit worksheets.