Wales uses summer season events to tackle waste

Wales is using its most popular tourist attractions over the summer season to promote reuse, recycling and cutting down on waste.

Wales’ Minister for Environment, Hannah Blythyn, visited the National Eisteddfod in Cardiff recently to observe measures in place to help reduce waste during the festival season.

The National Eisteddfod has been working with its partners so that drinks were be served in reusable plastic glasses and cups. Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water attended the event, advising festival-goers on how to save water, while also giving out refillable bottles to help cut down on ‘single-use’ plastics.

Organisers of other festivals, including the Royal Welsh Show and the Hay Festival, are also incorporating measures to cut down on waste, such as using more recyclable materials on-site, making recycle bins widely available and providing water refill points around the site.

Earlier this year, the Minister announced her aim for Wales to become the World’s first ‘refill nation’, including developing water refill points at key communities along the length of Wales’ 870-mile Coast Path.

“With so many visitors, many enjoying the wide range of food and drink on offer, a certain amount of waste is inevitable,” the Minister explained.

“But there are steps which can be taken, such as serving food and drink in reusable or recyclable containers and ensuring there are plenty of water refill points on site.”