Waste Free Oceans announces three new sponsors

Waste Free Oceans has announced three new sponsors who have joined forces to protect the world’s oceans and waterways.

Dow, proWIN and Persan have agreed to become sponsors of the organisation and support specific clean-up actions and projects involving recycling ocean plastic back into products.

WFO Founder Alexandre Dangis said: “I am very pleased with the development and the activities of Waste Free Oceans in 2018 and I look forward to seeing the next projects supported by partners and sponsors.”

“Time has come to get engaged in real clean-up operations and set up local recycling infrastructure in coastal areas.”

So far, WFO has organised over 20 remediation actions from rivers, lakes, seas and oceans, thanks to the help of dedicated fishermen and industry partners and sponsors around the world.