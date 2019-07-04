WasteAid to hold annual Walk for WasteAid in Manchester

Waste management charity WasteAid has announced it is running its fifth annual Walk for WasteAid through the streets of Manchester.

The charity has also been awarded UK Aid Match, meaning all donations made by the British public will be matched by the UK government, up to £2 million.

WasteAid is raising funds to develop plastic recycling training centres on some of the poorest pats of the world.

By teaching people how to turn waste into useful products like roof and floor tiles, the organisations is creating green jobs and preventing waste from polluting the environment.

Pierre Kamsouloum, a plastic specialist at WasteAid, said: “This programme will build on my own personal experience of innovating to turn plastic bags into paving tiles. Recycling plastic has helped me get out of poverty, am I am very happy to share these skills to help other young people.”

Zoe Lenkiewicz, Head of Programmes and Engagement at WasteAid, said: “The sense of togetherness and resilience in Manchester makes it the perfect choice for this year’s Walk for WasteAid.”

“We are raising awareness about ending global plastic pollution by sharing skills with people around the world who live in poverty. In doing so, we are helping communities become self-sufficient and environmentally-friendly, which ultimately benefits us all.”