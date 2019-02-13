Welsh Assembly Members test out deposit return machine

Wales’ leading marine charity has taken a deposit return machine into the Welsh Senedd to give Assembly Members the opportunity to see how a new deposit return scheme (DRS) could work, and the impact outing a value on bottles and cans could have on reducing plastic pollution in Welsh seas.

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) hosted a drop-in event for Assembly Members and its staff, where a Reverse Vending Machine took centre stage.

14 Assembly Members attended the event, with the machine provided by TOMRA.

Gill Bell, Head of Conservation in Wales for MCS, said: “Although Wales is the world’s third-best recycling nation, we need to move away from being a throwaway society to a circular economy, and we believe putting a value on these items will lead to a behaviour change.”

“Countries where these schemes have been put in place have seen a significant reduction in littering of these items. We need a deposit return scheme in Wales for plastics, glass bottles, and drinks cans, which will increase recycling rates, reduce beach litter, and help meet our well-being goal of being a globally responsible Wales.”

Assembly Member David Melding, who sponsored the event, said: “I’m so pleased to be able to bring this event to Cardiff Bay to give Assembly Members first-hand experience of how a deposit return scheme vendor actually works in practice.”

“This is an idea which I strongly support, and I think if we were to head in this direction, it would be extremely beneficial for Wales to help us achieve our ambitions in recycling. There are a lot of elements in this type of system that need close examination to see how it would work best, but if we can learn anything from the countries that already operate them, it’s that they’re effective and have phenomenal results.”