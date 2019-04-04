Welsh Deputy Minister visits school to discuss Deposit Return Scheme with pupils

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn visited Darren Park Primary School in Ferndale to highlight to highlight the Welsh Government’s consultation on a Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers.

The school is one of many eco-school in Wales and its eco-committee has been working to reduce its plastic use and the school regularly joins in litter picks in the local area.

If a Deposit Return Scheme is to introduced in Wales, shoppers would be expected to pay a deposit on plastic, glass and metal drinks containers, and would have to manually return empty containers to collection points in order to claim back their deposit, rather than use household waste collections provided by their councils.

The Deputy Minister encouraged the eco-committee to respond to the consultation which has been summarised and made available to all eco-schools in Wales.

It asks pupils whether they think people would be happy to pay more for a drink and have the extra money refunded when they take the container back to the shop or whether they would prefer to continue with the current system of putting containers out for councils to collect.

Blythyn said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to visit Darren Park Primary School to talk to the pupils about plastic use and the pros and cons of a deposit return scheme. They have all been very engaged in the discussion and have come up with some excellent ideas of how we can reduce our plastic waste and encourage more people to recycle.”

“If we can make rejecting single use plastic and reusing or recycling and much as possible second nature to the next generation we will have made a big step in improving our environment.”

“The children are committed to helping Wales become the number one recycling nation in the world and to making sure their communities also rise to the challenge.”

“Wales is a world leader in recycling but we want to go further. We want to take action or minimise the amount of packaging we use and incentivise better design of products and packaging, so that it can better be reused or easily recycled.”

“This could stimulate economic opportunities for Wales and support our sim to become a more circular economy.”

“I would therefore urge people in Wales to read and respond to the consultations to make sure Wales’ voice is heard on these issues.”