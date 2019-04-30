Welsh Deputy Minister visits Ysgol Pencae to discuss Deposit Return Scheme

Welsh Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn has visited Ysgol Pencae in Cardiff to highlight the Welsh Government’s consultation on a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for drinks containers.

The Llandaf school is one of Wales’ many eco-schools and its eco-committee has been working to increase understanding of waste and reduce its plastic use through initiatives such as its weekly plastic-free Friday.

If a DRS is to be introduced in Wales, shoppers would be expected to pay a deposit on plastic, glass and metal drinks containers, which would be refunded on return.

The Deputy Minister encouraged the eco-committee to respond to the consultation which has been summarised and made available to all eco-schools in Wales.

Hannah Blythyn said: “I really enjoyed meeting the inspiring pupils at Ysgol Pencae. They gave me their views about how we can reduce our plastic waste and improve recycling rates in Wales and we had some useful discussions about plastic use and deposit return schemes.”

“If we can make rejecting single use plastic and reusing or recycling as much as possible second nature to the next generation we will make huge strides in improving our environment. Judging by today’s discussion, the future is in safe hands.”