Welsh Government makes climate emergency declaration

Welsh Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths has declared a climate emergency in Wales ahead of a meeting with UK and Scottish Ministers in Cardiff.

The declaration sends a clear signal that the Welsh Government will not allow the process of leaving the EU to detract from the challenge of climate change.

As the UK, Scottish and Welsh ministers with responsibility for the environment meet in Cardiff, the announcement draws attention to the magnitude and significance of the latest evidence from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and highlights the recent climate protests across the UK.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said: “I believe we have the determination and ingenuity in Wales to deliver a low carbon economy at the same time as making our society fairer and healthier.”

“We hope that the declaration by the Welsh Government today can help to trigger a wave of action at home and internationally. From our own communities, businesses and organisations to parliaments and governments around the world.”

“Tackling climate change is not an issue which can be left to individuals or to the free market. It requires collective action and the government has central role to making that collective action possible.”

“No nation in the world has yet fully grasped this challenge but just as Wales played a leading role in the first industrial revolution, I believe Wales can provide an example to others of what it means to achieve environmental growth.”

“Our sustainable development and environmental legislation is already recognised as world leading and now we must use that legislation to set a new pace of change.”