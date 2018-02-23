What More UK launches range of post-consumer recycled boxes following China ban

Burnley-based What More UK has created a new range of durable storage boxes made from post-consumer recycled plastic that would have been previously shipped to China.

The company says its new polypropylene ‘UPCYCLED’ range comes as it looked for a viable solution to the January 2018 Chinese importation ban on plastic.

× Expand WHAM's UPCYCLED products

Working directly with recycling centres, What More UK has been testing and trialling a process which is now commercially viable to produce a product range made from 95 per cent post-consumer waste plastic.

Tony Grimshaw OBE, Managing Director of What More UK, said: "The UPCYCLED range is a huge triumph for us. Instead of finding another way to either pass on the PP plastic What More UK made the decision to work towards a viable long-term solution. We are encouraging other businesses to do the same."

The process of UPCYCLING and PP plastics starts by post-consumer waste collected, recycled and washed. The plastic bales are turned into granules with heat and then delivered to the What More UK factory. These are then melted and injected into moulds and out of these moulds the UPCYCLED plastic boxes are created.