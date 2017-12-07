World Plastics Council welcomes UN resolution on marine litter

× Expand Ocean Litter

The Chairman of the World Plastics Council has welcomed the UN’s resolution on addressing marine litter.

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh said that the signing of UNEP/EA.3/L.20 by the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) this week would help support long-term, integrated solutions to what is a global challenge.

UNEP/EA.3/L.20 concludes that waste minimisation and environmentally sound solid waste management should be given the highest priority in efforts to address marine litter.

“This resolution, adopted during the third session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA3), adds to the fast-growing global consensus that to end marine plastic pollution we must invest in improved municipal solid waste management, with a focus on emerging economies with large populations near rivers and coastlines,” said Al-Fageeh.

“The resolution is consistent with prior research sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Alliance in ‘Stemming the Tide: Land-based strategies for a Plastic-Free Ocean’, with similar statements by APEC Ministers, the G-7, and G-20, and with commitments and programs underway by plastics makers around the globe.”

Mr Al-Fageeh said that since 2011 the plastics industry has partnered efforts to prevent marine debris around the world under its ‘Declaration of the Global Plastics Solutions for Solutions on Marine Litter,’ which has been signed by 70 plastics associations in 35 countries.

He also highlighted the 2016 ‘Progress Report’, which lists 260 projects that have been completed or are in progress in various parts of the world since the effort began.

“People around the world appreciate plastics for their usefulness, low weight, hygiene and low cost. Strong, lightweight plastics enable us to reduce material use and ultimately conserve resources, save energy, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce food waste,” Al-Fageeh continued.

“Marine debris is a complex, global issue that deserves thoughtful consideration and action on the part of government, scientists and industries working together. The UNEA3 resolution through waste management practices will help support long-term, integrated solutions to this challenge."