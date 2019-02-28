WRAP and OPRL form strategic partnership to tackle common goals on recycling

WRAP and OPRL have today announced a strategic partnership which sets out how the organisations will work together towards meeting the UK’s recycling targets.

To achieve packaging recycling targets of 70 per cent by 2030, and 70 per cent of plastic packaging by 2025, the partnership will focus on providing consistent messaging on-pack to reduce confusion amongst consumers in the UK about what can and can’t recycled, and improving the quality and quantity of both household and on-the-go recycling.

WRAP will continue its delivery of the successful Recycle Now citizen campaign alongside broader recycling messages, while OPRL will remain responsible for on-pack recycling messages, using Recycle Now iconography under exclusive license.

Peter Maddox, Director of WRAP UK, said: “It’s been ten years since WRAP helped launch OPRL, together with the British Retail Consortium and Food & Drink Federation, and I’m delighted to mark this milestone by formalising our strategic partnership.”

“Our latest research for Recycle Now shows that more than half of citizens out at least one item in the general rubbish bin that could have been recycled. Therefore helping citizens to recycle more, and more often, is crucial to achieving the targets we have committed to.”

“It makes absolute sense that we do this in close partnership with OPRL, whose on pack messaging is recognised and understood my more than three in four citizens.”

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, said: “Our continuing close relationship with WRAP is very important to us as we know consistent, evidenced messaging is essential in securing the trust and action of citizens.”

“OPRL’s latest research shows that advice on-pack is the single most important source of information for citizens on recycling, but that people also seek information from other trusted sources to support this.”

“Maintaining and developing further the strong links between OPRL’s on-pack messaging, and WRAP’s work through their Recycle Now campaign and local authority communications, remains essential to delivering more and better recycling of packaging.”