WRAP Director supports changes outlined in EAC Fixing Fashion report

WRAP Director Peter Maddox has praised the Environmental Audit Committee’s Fixing Fashion report, which has called on the Government to make fashion retailers take responsibility for the waste they create.

It also says that taxation should be reformed to reward companies that offer clothing repairs and reduce the environmental impact of their products.

Another focus is on ending the era of throwing away fashion.

Around 300,000 tonnes of clothing ends up in household bins every year with around 80 per cent of this being incinerated and 20 per cent ending up in landfill.

WRAP Director Peter Maddox has been extremely vocal in support of the changes in the report.

He said: “The report makes damning reading from a social and environmental perspective, focusing on fashion’s contribution towards climate change and plastic pollution, and it should serve as a wake-up call to every consumer.”

“While the messages are hard hitting, we are grateful this lack of sustainability in being given such prominence by the EAC. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, as they say, and given the fact that only housing, transport and food have greater environmental impacts than clothing, it’s vital these issues are tackled.”