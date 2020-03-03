WRAP launches Clear on Plastics campaign

A new campaign to share the latest evidence and insights on plastics packaging with citizens has been launched by WRAP.

Clear on Plastics has been designed to give citizens clear information about the complex world of plastics and the environment, helping them to make their own choices.

For example, it will explain the role of plastic packaging in protecting the products we buy, and demonstrating the balance between the benefits and drawbacks of alternatives.

It will also give tips and advice on how citizens can reduce their use of plastic at home.

Peter Maddox, Director of WRAP UK, said: “When we set up the UK Plastics Pact, we committed to uniting an entire supply chain with a common goal of keeping plastics in the economy and out of the environment.”

“We also committed to engaging with citizens, who are concerned about the environment and want to understand how they can play their part, but we know navigating the issues around this complex material can be tricky.”

“We’ve listened to the most common areas for confusion and have designed Clear on Plastics to address those, so that citizens are empowered to make their own informed decisions when it comes to plastics.”