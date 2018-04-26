WRAP launches UK pact for “wholescale transformation” of the plastics system

× Expand UK Plastics Pact

WRAP is today launching a “world-leading” initiative that will create a circular economy for plastics that tackles the causes of plastics waste and pollution and keeps it out of the environment.

The UK Plastics Pact is a unique collaboration which brings together businesses from across the entire plastics value chain with UK governments and NGOs to tackle plastic waste.

Upon launch, 42 businesses and associations, including major food and drink brands, manufacturers and retailers through to plastic reprocessors and the British Plastics Federation have made their commitment to the Pact.

These Pact members are responsible for over 80 per cent of the plastic packaging on products sold through UK supermarkets.

The Pact commits members to an ambitious set of targets by 2025, including to eliminate “problematic or unnecessary single-use plastic packaging” through redesign, innovation or alternative (re-use) delivery models; To make 100 per cent of plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable; To ensure 70 per cent of plastic packaging is effectively recycled or composted; And to guarantee 30 per cent average recycled content across all plastic packaging.

"Time to Act"

WRAP CEO, Marcus Gover, said: “Together, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink and reshape the future of plastic so that we retain its value, and curtail the damage plastic waste wreaks on our planet.

“This requires a wholescale transformation of the plastics system and can only be achieved by bringing together all links in the chain under a shared commitment to act. That is what makes the UK Plastics Pact unique. It unites every body, business and organisation with a will to act on plastic pollution. We will never have a better time to act, and together we can.”

WRAP intends the UK Plastics Pact to be replicated in other countries as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative.

Ellen MacArthur, founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said: “This bold new pact will bring together businesses, policymakers and the public to create a circular economy for plastics that tackles the causes of plastics waste and pollution, not just the symptoms.

“Focussing on innovation, better packaging design and end-of-use systems will not only generate long-term benefits for the environment, but is also a huge economic opportunity. We encourage others around the world to help drive this momentum towards finding global solutions to what is a global problem.”

How the Pact will work

In the UK, WRAP says the Pact will stimulate innovative new business models to reduce the total amount of plastic packaging. It will also help build a stronger recycling system, where we take more responsibility for our own waste and ensure plastic packaging can be effectively recycled and made into new products and packaging and, with the support of governments, ensure consistent UK recycling is met.

The immediate focus, WRAP added, will be on identifying the priority projects that will deliver greatest impacts in the short and long term, such as overcoming barriers to increasing the amount of recycled content used in new packaging, developing reusable packaging and working with partners to overcome the issue of un-recyclable black plastic.

The new Pact has the support of government, with Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, stating: “Our ambition to eliminate avoidable plastic waste will only be realised if government, businesses and the public work together. Industry action can prevent excess plastic reaching our supermarket shelves in the first place.

“I am delighted to see so many businesses sign up to this pact and I hope others will soon follow suit.”

Founding Members

Founding members of the Pact include major supermarkets Aldi, Asda, Waitrose, Tesco, Morrison’s, M&S and Sainsbury’s. It also has the support of major producers, such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Danone and PepsiCo.

The plastics industry representation comes from materials producers SABIC and Aquapak Polymers Ltd and packaging producer Faerch Plast UK Ltd.

It has the backing of major associations including the British Plastics Federation, British Retail Consortium, RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics) and Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (INCPEN), as well as major recyclers, Viridor and Suez.

Barry Turner, the British Plastics Federation's Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group Director, said: “The British Plastics Federation is delighted to support the UK Plastics Pact. We are committed to playing our part in leaving the environment in a better state for future generations. As the experts on plastics, we look forward to providing industry insight while continuing to develop the BPF’s Marine Litter Platform, with its objective of stopping plastic waste entering our oceans.”