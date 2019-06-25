WRAP steps up work to tackle issues around problematic plastics

WRAP has published a list of eight problematic or unnecessary single-use plastics that The UK Plastics Pact members are expected to remove from shelves by the end of 2020.

The eight plastics set for elimination are accompanied by a second list of 19 plastic items which are to be prioritised for action to tackle problems associated with them by 2025.

In doing so, the outcomes will be a reduction in the amount of plastic on the shelves, a reduction in demand for virgin plastic and avoiding up to one tonnes of CO2 per tonne that is recycled.

The criteria of problematic and unnecessary has been published by WRAP as the material not being used where it is avoidable, or a reusable alternative is available, when it cannot be recycled, or it hampers the recycling process, or when it is commonly littered and pollutes the environment.

Solving these problems will require collaboration and effort from all businesses and involve a range of actions such as considered refills, improved packaging design and optimising recycling.

A key element is also ensuring that citizens are both motivated to recycle, and are clear on what can be recycled and how to recycle it.

However, WRAP has warned that in seeking to overcome the problems with these plastics, any unintended consequences that could lead to further global warming must be avoided.

Peter Maddox, WRAP Director, said: “We know that more people than ever are concerned about the impact of plastics. The fundamental way industry can support this public desire is by addressing the issues that lead to plastic packaging being problematic.”

“So for every item of packaging we need to consider whether plastic is the right material choice, or indeed if packaging is required at all. In many cases, plastic may be the best material choice from an environmental perspective.”

“In these case, we need to ensure that the plastic can be and is recycled. The items listed today are priorities for UK Plastics Pact members, and the onus is on those members to implement changes, urgently.”

The eight core items that Pact members will aim to eliminate as fast as possible and by the end of 2020 are disposable plastic cutlery, all polystyrene packaging, cotton buds with plastic stems, plastic stirrers, oxo-degradables that create microplastics when breaking down, plastic straws, disposable plastics plates and bowls, and PVC packaging.

WRAP’s approach anticipated the UK Government’s ban on straw, drink stirrers, and cotton buds and the EU’s Single Use Plastic Directive which additionally target expanded, but not all, polystyrene food containers, and single-use plastic cutlery and plates.

The nineteen items that will be prioritised for action by 2025 are plastic bags, plastic film packaging, multi-layer non-recyclable plastics, multi-layer rings for canned drinks, multi veg and fruit net bags, multi-buy bulk secondary wrapping, PVC cling film, bottle tops and caps, single-use drinks bottles, non-recyclable coloured plastics, fruit and veg punnets and trays, internal plastic trays, disposable plastic cups, fruit and veg stickers, plastic cups lids, plastic coffee pods, milk and salad dressing jiggers, tear off tamper evident strips on containers, and teabags.

WRAP will now be developing individual action plans with UK Plastics Pact members to ensure that progress is made on this longer list as quickly as possible.

In addition, these lists will be kept under constant review by WRAP to ensure the target of eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging is met by 2025.