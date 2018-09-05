Yorkshire manufacturer sees demand for recycled plastic decking soar

× Expand Image: Composite Prime Composites Prime

Manufacturers of composite decking produced using recycled plastics says it has seen demand soar for its products.

Yorkshire-based Composite Prime says interest in its products, made using a combination of sustainable Forest Stewardship Council FSC 100 hardwood timber sources and recycled plastics, is growing as consumers become increasingly aware of the environment.

“One million plastic bottles are bought every minute around the world, and that number will top half a trillion by 2021. Less than half of those bottles end up getting recycled,” explained Managing Director, Dom Harrison.

“In the last six months alone, Composite Prime has saved the equivalent of 9,520,000 plastic milk bottles from landfill and recycled the equivalent of 121,500,000 plastic bottle caps.”

Established two years ago, Ilkley-based Composite Prime now has over 70 stockists nationwide and has seen business performance double in the last 12 months.

"Our entire ethos is centred on a range of products that offer low maintenance and long life, are socially responsible and kind to the environment,” explained Sales Director, Charles Taylor.

"Consumers are increasingly switching to composite materials instead of plastic and as global challenges around plastic waste and the ability to plant forests to meet future timber demands increase, composite provides a sustainable and genuine alternative to timber.

"There has been extraordinary growth and very positive feedback in the last twelve months alone, which suggests there is enormous potential for expansion into other sectors,” he concluded.