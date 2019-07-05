YouGov study finds SMEs are failing in reducing single-use plastic footprints

Britain’s small and medium-sized business are failing to make progress in reducing their single-use plastic footprints despite a sustained campaign encouraging change, according to a new YouGov study of over 1,000 senior decision makers in SME businesses.

Despite the ongoing focus on the damage caused by single-use plastic litter and calls for businesses to do more, only 52 per cent of those surveyed say their business is doing all it can to reduce its single-use plastic waste, and 43 per cent say their business has not carried out any of nine simple measures to reduce single-use plastic waste in the past year.

The figures highlight low levels of action, with only 15 per cent of senior decision makers saying their organisation has taken steps to replace and single-use plastic in their supply chains in the past 12 months.

Only 23 per cent believe that their business is responsible for encouraging its customers to reduce consumption of single-use plastics, while only 22 per cent think their business has a duty to be a leader in their sector on this issue.

The figures, published ahead of a wider study by Keep Britain’s Tidy for Social Innovation and BRITA UK, suggest businesses are failing to respond to public pressure.

While the study will include interviews with major companies such as Greggs and BT that suggest larger businesses recognise the responsibility they have as a business and are taking action to reduce their use of single-use plastic ahead of legislation, the country’s 5.7 million small and medium sized businesses have not kept up.

Sarah Taylor, Managing Director of BRITA UK, said: “The last few years have seen a sea change in our awareness of the impact of single-use plastic on the marine and wider environment.”

“It’s been exciting to see so many household name businesses take big steps to reduce their single-use plastic footprint, from providing staff with reusable alternatives, such as reusable water bottles and coffee cups, to trialling refill schemes for customers in stores.”

“As a business this is something BRITA has been proud to be a part of. But it’s clear that smaller organisations have not been as confident at making changes, despite what their customers and staff are saying. Real change will only be achieved if the business community comes together to find solutions to the challenges posed by single-use plastic.”

Alison Ogden-Newton, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “This research makes for shocking reading but it is not simply about knocking businesses for inaction, it is about understanding the barriers they face and looking to work with them to offer the expertise, support, and guidance that will help them transform for good.”

“Keep Britain Tidy is a charity that is focused on developing solutions, helping tackle the problems of waste, including single-use plastic.”

“The public are willing to help out there and do something to clean up the plastic that they see around them, as more than half a million volunteers gave their time during the Great British Spring Clean to do just that, and business must support the public by playing their part.”

“There are some 5.7 million small and medium-sized businesses in the UK, accounting for 99 per cent of all business, so we need them to take action alongside the household names.”