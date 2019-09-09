Young leaders around the world to join the fight against plastic pollution

More young people around the world will be able to join the fight against plastic pollution after the UK government announced an extension of a global Scout and Girl Guides badge to create the next generation of international leaders to protect the oceans.

The United Nations Environment Programme’s Tide Turners Plastics Challenge badge will be extended to a further 15 countries after successfully engaging more than 30,000 Girl Guides and Scouts in West Africa.

Overseen by UN Environment, the badge was developed with the support of the FAO and partners at the World Organisation of the Scout Movement, and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

Zac Goldsmith, International Marine Minister, said: “The UK is already committed to leaving the environment in a better state for the next generation, which is why it’s so important that we inspire a new generation of leaders to change behaviour towards single-use plastics.”

“The extension of the Tide Turners Challenge Badge will help nurture these leaders in more countries around the world as we all work to turn the tide on single-use plastic in our ocean.”

Susan Gardner, Director of the Ecosystems Division from the United Nations Environment Programme, said: “Harnessing the energy and brilliance of youth is one of the best solutions we have in the fight against the supersized plastic pollution crisis that we face.”

“We are delighted to have the support of the UK and the Scouts, Guides, and Junior Achievement to scale-up the Plastic Tide Turners Badge.”