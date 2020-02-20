Zero Waste Scotland announces £1 million plan to ditch disposables in Scottish communities

Zero Waste Scotland will deliver a total of 14 projects with a wide range of community partners over the next 12 months to tackle a range of single-use items.

Supported by the Scottish Government and the European Regional Development Fund, the scheme will see organisations from across Scotland trial alternatives to single-use products, such as reusable and packaging-free options.

The Ditching Disposables project will include a deposit return scheme for reusable coffee cups and separate charging for disposable cups across several Scottish towns and cities.

Both of these actions have been highlighted as key ways to tackle consumption of single use cups by the Scottish Government’s Expert Panel on Environmental Charging and Other Measures (EPECOM).

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We know single-use items are blighting communities across Scotland and it is something we are determined to tackle.”

“Some of these are only used for a matter of minutes yet can hang around our environment for years.”

“We are working with communities to see what can be done to solve issues they have identified.”

“Four fifths of our carbon footprint as a nation comes from the products and materials we consume. That’s a huge proportion, and single-use items are an entirely unnecessary part of that.”

“Curbing our consumption habit is vital if we want to have a real impact on the climate emergency, so it’s fantastic to have so many organisations right across Scotland on board to look at what we can change to pioneer an alternative approach.”