Zero Waste Scotland doubles marine litter fund to £1million

× Expand Zero Waste Scotland

Zero Waste Scotland has doubled the amount of money available to support innovative projects aimed at tackling marine plastic pollution, bringing the funding available to £1million.

The news was announced by Roseanna Cunningham MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, at the Scottish Resources Conference in Edinburgh this week, who said expressions of interest are now being sought.

Zero Waste Scotland Chief Executive Iain Gulland, welcomed the announcement, stating: “Scotland’s marine environment is increasingly suffering from our throwaway habits, and very visibly when it comes to the proliferation of single-use plastics. We know this is an issue people across Scotland are keen to see action on.

“Through these funds, we are looking to invest in innovative projects which prevent plastics entering the marine environment or propose operational solutions to capture, collect, recover and reprocess marine waste plastics - allowing them to be processed for high value recovery. These projects have the potential to benefit our environment, our economy and our coastlines.”

Zero Waste Scotland will administer the finances of the demonstration technologies element through their Circular Economy Investment Fund and Waste Prevention Implementation Fund.

Expressions of interest should be submitted to Zero Waste Scotland by Friday 16th November 2018 and can be done here.