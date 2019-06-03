Zero Waste Scotland launches toolkit to maximise £3 billion circular economy business opportunity while responding to climate emergency

Zero Waste Scotland plans to help businesses maximise opportunities in the potentially lucrative circular economy with the launch of its new website.

The Circular Economy Accelerator will support the further development and implementation of circular economy business models across the country, providing an opportunity to open new income streams, reduce money spent on materials, and reduce the impact of businesses upon the planet.

The Circular Economy Accelerator provides tools that include advice manuals and access to support and funding, providing organisations with everything they require to identify where they can take a circular approach to business.

Adopting circular economy principles could benefit the Scottish economy by up to £3 billion, according to a report previously produced by Zero Waste Scotland.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive at Zero Waste Scotland, said: ”As the growing climate emergency forces us all to reconsider our approaches to everyday living, Zero Waste Scotland has worked quickly to develop a hub that presents great opportunities and support for businesses to change the mindset on how they operate.”

“This can reduce costs and generate new income streams, while attempting to address what is a global problem. There are a wide number of ways this can be achieved, such as creating new products from previously wasted materials or moving to leasing models where manufacturers can take back and refurbish existing products.”

“Innovative methods can also design out waste from manufacturing processes. This is a way of operating that is going to grow in the years ahead and Scotland has the opportunity to be a leader on the international stage.”