£50 million Telford investment gives Müller 550 million pot capacity and creates 65 jobs

A £50 million expansion project to build a chilled yoghurt manufacturing facility capable of producing 500 million pots each year in Telford, has been completed.

The investment, which has created 65 new jobs in the area, enables Müller to meet growing demand from consumers for branded and private label yoghurts made with milk from British farms.

The project has doubled the size of the company’s current Telford site, increasing its capacity to make products in formats including big pots, split pots, and regular fruited yoghurts.

The Telford expansion includes the installation of three new state-of-the-art production lines, the modernisation of three existing lines, the installation of an energy efficient cooling facility, and a new automated high bay warehouse.

It also ensures that Müller has the manufacturing footprint to pursue potential further increases in production at the site of up to 700 million pots in future years, as the business continues to grow.

Bergen Merey, Managing Director at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved at Telford. This is a major step forward towards reducing the UK’s dependence on imported yogurt products, and it gives us a significant competitive advantage.”

“We have acted to enable us to increase our share of both the private label and branded yogurt category. We intend to leverage our greater capabilities to support the growth of our private label business whilst we continue to innovate and drive our core branded products like Müllerlight and Müller Corner.”