‘Important landmark’ as PD Ports joins Operation Clean Sweep initiative

Teesport has become the first UK port to actively minimise the risk of plastic pellets from leaking into the environment, as its operator PD Ports signs up to the Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) initiative.

The UK project, run by the British Plastics Federation (BPF), introduces measures to keep plastic ‘nurdles’ safely away from rivers and seas.

While presenting the OCS certificate to PD Ports at a BPF reception at the House of Commons on Monday 10th September 2018, Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, announced the landmark agreement.

Operation Clean Sweep is already implemented in over 250 sites across the UK, which up until now have mainly been plastics manufacturing plants.

The recent announcement represents an important shift, incorporating other companies who handle these materials along the supply chain.

× Expand BPF Simon Clarke MP presenting an award to David Jones, Group Health, Safety and Environment Manager at PD Ports, to mark their signing up to Operation Clean Sweep.

PD Ports has several operations across the UK at key ports including Teesport, which handles over 500,000 teu a year.

“Today’s news is a major step forward in the fight against plastic pollution, and will delight the hundreds of my constituents who take part in regular beach cleans at Saltburn and along our local rivers and stream,” said Clarke.

“Plastics have a crucial role in our economy but it is vital they are produced and transported in a responsible fashion. I hope other UK ports will now follow Teesport’s lead – both our own and future generations will have reason to thank them if they do.”

“The British Plastics Federation is proud that PD Ports is the first UK port to sign up to Operation Clean Sweep. We highly value Simon Clarke MP’s involvement in helping to achieve this important landmark,” added Philip Law, Director General of the BPF.

“Many manufacturers and logistics operators are putting their weight behind Operation Clean Sweep and we urge other organisations that handle plastic raw materials to follow the fine example set by PD Ports.”