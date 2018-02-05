“Brexit may be stalling, but trade isn’t” says Belgrade Polymer Products

Following a rise in orders from a long-standing European customer, Belgrade Polymer Products is stepping up production of its plastic pail liners for 2018.

The Wellingborough-based thermoforming specialist, believes that Brexit and the weaker pound is broadening its sales opportunities, particularly for its added-value concept.

The polypropylene (PP) and LDPE pail liners are used to protect a variety of goods including chemicals, cosmetics, food and pharmaceutical products.

“From January, our customer is looking to place orders for 30,000-plus liners per month as they look to consolidate their purchases through one source,” said General Manager, Patrick Burke.

“As a consequence, we have agreed to support them in their home markets across the continent, so they are now our official distributor in mainland Europe. They are very happy with the quality of our products and service and the fact that we are responsive to their needs.”

To keep up with demand and increase its production flexibility, Belgrade has developed two new bespoke liner variants for their customer and is planning further investment in plant and personnel.

Burke added: “We pride ourselves on providing a customised service and maintaining the highest product specifications tailored to our customers’ specific requirements. So far, we’ve had a very busy start to 2018. Brexit may be stalling, but trade isn’t.”