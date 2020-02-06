“We are very proud to be flying the flag for British industry in Europe” says What More UK

What More UK, Lancashire based housewares manufacturer, is not deterred by Brexit and are determined to forge ahead with growth markets in Europe.

What More UK was awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2014 because of their commitment and success in the export market. At the time they exported to 40 countries, now that number has increased significantly.

Most recent figures show that What More UK now exports to 73 countries around the world and with many of those being in Europe, one might expect the senior management team to be rather worried about the UK's impending separation from the European Union.

The company believes it has identified growth markets in European recycled goods and is investing to capture a portion of that sector with the innovative Wham Upcycled range of housewares and storage boxes.

In actual fact, this range of products has recently been nominated for a pan European award: Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Household and Leisure Product of the Year. Out of 9 nominees, What More UK are the only UK based organisation.

"We are very proud to be flying the flag for British industry in Europe and we hope our presence here at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe sends a message of our continued friendship to our European counterparts," said says Tony Grimshaw OBE.

"Businesses face crisis on a daily basis, and businesses solve the crisis. We want to say to our European business partners, the UK is still trading. The rules might have changed, but the opportunities still exist."