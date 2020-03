A group of 12 global innovators has joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Network.

The companies are already designing, developing, and scaling circular business models, products, and materials.

As new members of the CE100, they will inspire and enable other members to develop new circular partnerships and practices.

The 12 companies are Apeel Sciences, Cadel Deinking, Garçon Wines, Lizee, Loop, Mimica, MIWA Technologies, Omocom, Optoro, Pandobac, Resortecs, and Sourcemap.