2018 marks watershed year for flexible packaging M&A activity

Wood Mackenzie Chemicals’ “Global Flexible Packaging Market Overview” report has been released, showing that 2018 was a watershed year for mergers and acquisitions in the global flexible packaging sector.

Recent focus on sustainability, and the inherent difficulties in recycling global flexible packaging, has brought the industry and its products into the view of the mainstream media.

Robert Gilfillan, Wood Mackenzie Chemicals Research Analyst, said: “As the saying goes, its quality and not quantity that matters. 2018 won’t stand out for the number of M&A deals but rather the significance of transactions that did take place.”

“Amcor’s $6.8 billion all-stock acquisition of the US-based converter Bemis is a deal that will shape the industry for many years to come. In addition, both Europe and North America have seen acquisitions of regional significance in the purchases made by Schur Flexibles and Transcontinental Inc. respectively.”

“Amcor’s transformational acquisition of Bemis will create a global leader in consumer packaging, with by far the broadest product offering and global footprint, unmatched by any other supplier. Wood Mackenzie Chemicals estimate the combined group will account for approximately ten per cent of the global converted flexible packaging market.”