2018 voting open for the Best Polymer Producers for Europe Awards

Voting for the 2018 Best Polymer Producers for Europe Awards has been opened by the Polymers for Europe Alliance.

All polymer users in Europe can access a free online customer satisfaction survey to rate their supplier’s performances from mid 2017 to now anonymously.

Once accessing the rating tool, users can choose their suppliers in the 9 different polymer type categories HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PC, PET, PP, PS, PVC and ABS.

Once selected, the user can rate them according to the 5 criteria groups, delivery reliability, polymer quality, regulatory compliance, communication and innovation.

The incoming ratings will make an average and the best European polymer suppliers per polymer type will be awarded.

Ron Marsh, Chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance, said: “The third edition of the Best Polymer Producers Awards is built on the success of our first two rounds, and we expect the number of participants to continue to rise in 2018. The Awards clearly represent a major opportunity for re-establishing a constructive dialogue and a good opportunity for re-establishing a constructive dialogue and a good communication between suppliers and users of polymers in Europe.”

The Polymers for Europe Alliance say the rating tool is easy to understand, user-friendly and has been provided in several languages to reach as many polymer users in Europe as possible.

The voting tool is open until the 11th May 2018 and the winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony that will take place during the annual European Plastics Converters meeting in Milan on 24th May 2018.