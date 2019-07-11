2020 to see new Wittmann Battenfeld UK management change

Barry Hill, Managing Director of Wittmann Battenfeld UK, is to retire from his role on January 1st, 2020.

Hill has been instrumental for Wittmann Group business in the UK for well over 30 years.

Michael Wittmann, Wittmann Group General Manager, said: “Barry will be sorely missed within the Wittmann family. No anniversary celebration, trade exhibition, or conference will be the same without him.”

In 2020, Wittmann Battenfeld UK will be jointly run by Daniel Williams and Tracy Cadman, responsible for sales and finance respectively.

Hill said: “I have every confidence in passing the baton on to Daniel and Tracy. Like myself, Dan has come up through manufacturing via the apprentice route and therefore has a solid grounding in the issues and principles of industrial life.”

“Our customers are in very good hands. It has been a pleasure and privilege to serve the Wittman Group through my career. It is rare indeed to work today for a global business that adheres so faithfully to true family values.”

“Over the transition period of the next six months I am looking forward to steadily handling over the UK reins and to seeing many old friends and customers on site at K 2019 in Düsseldorf.”