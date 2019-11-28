60,000 evacuated after explosion at Texas chemical plant

Three workers have been injured and 60,000 residents forced to evacuate their homes after a series of explosions at a petrochemical plant in Texas.

The explosions, which began in a distillation column at a complex owned by TPC Group, resulted in shattered windows and doors being blown off their hinges.

It is the fourth major petrochemical fire in Texas this year, with the explosion felt over 30 miles away.

TPC Group said: “We cannot speak to the cause of the incident or the extent of damage.”

“Right now, our focus is on protecting the safety of responders and the public, and minimising any impact to the environment.”