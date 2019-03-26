98 per cent of European plastics production covered by Operation Clean Sweep, finds 2018 report

Following the release of its first Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) report in 2017, PlasticsEurope has made the OCS programme a top priority in 2018, setting new targets for its members as part of its Plastics 2030 Voluntary Commitment, according to its 2018 report.

The 2018 report provides an overview of the latest OCS developments in Europe and identifies further improvements to prevent pellet loss.

The number of OCS signatories doubled in Europe in 2018, reached up to more than 500 companies handling plastic pellets, meaning more than 98 per cent of the total European plastic production have signed up to OCS.

Karl-H. Foerster, PlasticsEurope Executive Director, said: “The plastics industry remains fully committed to implementing solutions to end plastic waste in the environment.”

“Working with the value chain for the implementation of OCS is an essential part of our 2030 Voluntary Commitment. Our aim is to drive best practices in pellet management and strive towards zero pellet loss.”