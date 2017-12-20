Eastman Chemical helps designers break fundraising target for water bottles

Eastman has contributed its Tritan copolyester material to a sustainable reworking of a water bottle from London based design firm Black + Blum.

Its water bottle design, the ‘Eau Good Duo’, is a combined reusable plastic bottle and water filter, which has now broken its seed-funding target on ‘crowdfunding’ site Kickstarter.

Dan Black, lead designer at Black and Blum, said: “Black + Blum is looking to celebrate naturally clean or infused tap water in a sustainable bottle, so consumers can enjoy proper hydration without a second thought.

“Tritan’s durability and taste neutrality are two reasons we love the material. The fact that it is made without BPA, BPS or other harmful chemicals is another key factor for us.

“Launching the Eau Good Duo on Kickstarter meant that we can directly connect to our customers – allowing them to be the first to enjoy great-tasting, naturally filtered or infused water in an exclusive design.”