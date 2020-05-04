A new specialist marketing & communications company launches in the UK for the global rubber industry

Rubber Heart Ltd is a new start-up marketing, communications, PR and events company set up by its two Directors, David Cawthra and Gail Reader, providing services to the global elastomer industry and its suppliers.

Rubber Heart is the first commercial PR and marketing company specialising in services for the rubber industry sector offering assistance to clients with no or limited internal marketing function, or those with their own marketing staff that need additional resources for specific projects, campaigns or events.

Having both worked for the world-renowned Rubber Consultants/Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre R&D and testing facility for more than 50 years combined, the two founders have decades of experience in the global elastomer industry.

Noticing a gap in the market they decided the time was right to use their skills, contacts and expertise to start their new venture.

As well as becoming social media sponsor for the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) Rubber in Engineering Group, Rubber Heart has also partnered with AMI - Marketing for Manufacturing: a specialist digital agency offering websites, SEO, video and photography services.

“David and I have been a great team for the last 20 years and our different but complementary skills and shared ambitions have led us to taking this decision to set up on our own,” said Reader.

“We both have loved being part of the elastomeric community and as well as providing bespoke marketing services, we have worked with industry experts across the globe so are in a great position to connect companies who may require any R&D and testing.”

“We believe that our friendly approach, ready-made network of contacts and access to the industry worldwide puts Rubber Heart in an unrivalled position to offer clients fast and efficient services,” added Cawthra.

“We have worked all over the world including Europe, USA, Asia and the Middle East and like to think that as well as gaining an in-depth knowledge of the industry and its complexities, we have a good understanding of cross-cultural communication when doing international business and marketing.”

Reader concludes: “We have been building the foundations of our business since January and of course never planned to find ourselves in the current situation where so many upcoming key events for our industry have been cancelled or postponed. During this challenging time, we believe businesses will need to stay visible in the marketplace so are looking forward to offering clients enhanced digital marketing opportunities to engage with potential new customers and suppliers, launch new products and exchange research innovations and ideas.”